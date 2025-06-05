Injury-Riddled Braves Need To Trade For Cardinals $7.5 Million Pitcher
Erick Fedde is one of the more interesting names on the St. Louis Cardinals right now. He's contributed to multiple team wins this season while being a valuable asset to the roster. But he's on an expiring contract and the Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign him in the offseason.
These factors make him a prime trade candidate, especially with Michael McGreevy expected to return to the big leagues as the Cardinals are reportedly going to shift to a six-man rotation. Top prospects Tink Hence and Quinn Mathews are also banging on the door of the big leagues whenever they can get and stay healthy.
With Fedde seemingly expendable this season, an injury-riddled team like the Atlanta Braves could swoop in and swing a trade for the Cardinals righty.
Atlanta is five games under .500, 10 games out of first place in the National League East, and 5.5 games out of a wild card spot. Although this season has been horrendous for the Braves, they're not out of the race yet.
A recent injury to AJ Smith-Shawver could be the final event that ignites a trade for a pitcher like Fedde.
While Fedde isn't as flashy as Smith-Shawver, he's much more reliable and consistent. The Braves could part ways with a few prospects in order to land Fedde's services for the rest of the season.
Adding the righty to Atlanta could be huge in the team's potential pursuit of a postseason spot. Reynaldo Lopez is still on the injured list for the time being, making the hole created by Smith-Shawver's loss than much bigger.
