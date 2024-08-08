Insider's NL Wild Card Playoff Predictions Will Leave Cardinals Fans Disheartened
The St. Louis Cardinals made it known to the rest of the league at the trade deadline that they believe this current roster is capable of contending.
Unfortunately, it hasn't been the smoothest ride for the club since Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made bold moves at the deadline.
With the National League Wild Card race so tight and chaotic, St. Louis faces a tough journey ahead if it wants to make the playoffs. However, some are saying that the Cardinals should look ahead to next season.
New York Post's Jon Heyman recently predicted in an interview on Bleacher Report's Walk-Off that the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are the four teams that will secure an NL Wild Card spot at the end of the season. The Cardinals were left out of Heyman's prediction as he thinks the team still has a lot of work to do.
St. Louis has posted a 5-4 record since the July 30 trade deadline ended and is sitting six games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central while being down two games in the NL Wild Card race.
As it stands, there are nine teams within six games of an NL Wild Card spot and the Cardinals are right in the middle of the pack -- with the Diamondbacks, Padres and Braves sitting at the top of the race.
The NL Wild Card race will likely come down to the wire and the Cardinals must get hot soon or they could miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
