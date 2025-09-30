Legendary Cardinals Broadcaster Named 2026 Finalist For Incredible Honor
The St. Louis Cardinals just finished up a very disappointing 2025 season. They went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. The team wasn't expected to contend in 2025, but it was still a year that fans would like to forget. Now, the focus is on 2026 and beyond.
For years, the Cardinals have witnessed great players, managers, coaches, and even broadcasters. From Harry Caray to all the way to Mike Shannon, the organization has had several iconic announcers. The current radio broadcast team features John Rooney, Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne.
On Monday, the Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the 10 finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award, which is baseball's top honor for broadcasters. Rooney was listed as one of them.
Cardinals Broadcaster Receives Important Recognition
"The 10 finalists for the 2026 Frick Award are: Brian Anderson, Joe Buck, Skip Caray, Rene Cardenas, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Duane Kuiper, John Rooney, Dan Shulman and John Sterling. The winner of the 2026 Frick Award will be announced on Dec. 10 at baseball’s Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., and will be honored during the July 25 Awards Presentation as part of the July 24-27 Hall of Fame Weekend 2026 in Cooperstown. All of the 2026 Frick Award candidates are living except for Caray," the Hall announced.
Rooney is a native of Richmond, Missouri and began his broadcasting career with the Minnesota Twins in the 1980s. In 1988, he joined the Chicago White Sox broadcast team and was on hand for their 2005 World Series title.
He joined Mike Shannon the following year as the Cardinals' color commentator on radio broadcasts in 2006 and has been with the Cardinals organization since then. The Cardinals have won two World Series titles and three National League pennants in that time frame. Rooney has also worked for FOX Sports.
Rooney is a beloved figure in the St. Louis area and is one of the team's top broadcasters. The winner of the Ford C. Frick Award will be announced in December. If he wins the award, he'll join Caray, Jack Buck and Tim McCarver as the fourth Cardinals broadcaster to have won the award. Former Cardinals broadcaster Joe Buck is also on the list of nominees.
It will be interesting to see who wins the award, but Rooney will be in elite company if he can win it.
