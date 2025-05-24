MLB Writer Has High Praise For Cardinals' 18-Year-Old Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of young talent. They have players like Masyn Winn and Iván Herrera who have burst on the scene this season and dominated. Victor Scott II has looked like one of the better young outfielders in the National League due to his incredible defense and breakout bat.
This doesn't even mention the farm system which is headlined by first round pick JJ Wetherholt and Quinn Mathews. But the Cardinals' depth in the farm system is where they can really separate themselves.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared some praise of Cardinals prospect Rainel Rodriguez and called him St. Louis' best teenage prospect at the moment.
"The Cardinals have a strong track record of developing catcher talent, and Rodriguez was an early standout from their 2024 international class after signing for $300,000," Reuter wrote. "He hit .345/.462/.683 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 42 games in the Dominican Summer League, and while he is still raw defensively, he also threw out 23 of 71 base stealers."
Rodriguez, 18, is the Cardinals' seventh ranked prospect and the team's third highest ranked catching prospect. He was signed a year ago and has slashed a ridiculous .353/.479/.739 in rookie ball so far.
The 18-year-old is only going to get better from here. His defense is still growing and developing, but the youngster has legit power potential, which is rare from a catching prospect.
There's a good chance the Cardinals are looking at Rodriguez with the belief that he could be one of the team's main catchers of the future in a few short years.
More MLB: MLB Writer Suggests Cardinals 'Fed Up' With Veteran Star