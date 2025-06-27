MLB Writer Identifies Player Responsible For Cardinals’ Playoff Contention
The St. Louis Cardinals are defying expectations in 2025.
Oli Marmol's club has positioned itself as a legitimate contender for a National League wild-card spot.
And while St. Louis' success stems from a collective effort, one player's critical decision during the offseason might have been a defining factor in their resurgence.
After missing the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, the Cardinals organization signaled a shift toward a youth movement, aiming to reduce payroll and integrate younger talent. A blockbuster trade was nearly finalized ... until it wasn't.
ESPN’s Jesse Rogers recently discussed the situation.
"In mid-December, it became known that Nolan Arenado had turned down a trade to the (Houston) Astros," Rogers wrote.
"His staying in St. Louis perhaps cemented what the Cardinals wanted to do in 2025: compete for a playoff spot. And compete they have. They haven't been flashy while moving into wild-card contention; they simply do a lot of things well, including hitting home runs (Arenado has 10 of them), which they've hit more of as the season has gone on. Over just the past two weeks, they've hit more than all but four teams. The trade that didn't happen might be the difference for the Cards this season."
Arenado's presence in 2025 has anchored a lineup that blends emerging stars like Masyn Winn with seasoned players like Willson Contreras. Additionally, Arenado's defensive prowess at third base continues to set a high standard.
Arenado easily could have jumped ship and joined an Astros squad that is once again dominating their division. He likely would have played a key role in Houston's next chapter of dominance, but what Arenado's done by staying put in St. Louis is just as impressive, and certainly more admirable.
