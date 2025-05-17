MLB Writer Lists Cardinals Mount Rushmore Since 2000
The St. Louis Cardinals are a storied franchise, filled with Hall-of-Fame players over many eras and generations. The team has also been a consistent contender for the most part. They've won 11 World Series titles and 19 National League pennants.
What awaits them in 2025 is unknown, but the next era of great Cardinals baseball may soon be upon us with a blossoming young core featuring Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, Ivan Herrera, Victor Scott II, Lars Nootbaar and Matthew Liberatore.
But since the turn of the turn of the century, St. Louis has been very successful, with the franchise having just two losing seasons.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed who he believes the Cardinals top four players since 2000 are.
"There was really only one decision to be made for the St. Louis Cardinals once Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were accounted for, and there are several worthy candidates to consider," wrote Reuter.
"Jim Edmonds posted a 143 OPS+ with 241 home runs and 37.9 WAR across eight seasons in St. Louis, also winning six straight Gold Glove Awards in center field. That earned him the final spot ahead of Scott Rolen, Chris Carpenter, Matt Carpenter and Matt Holliday."
Edmonds, Pujols, Molina and Wainwright were key members of the 2006 World Series championship team, and while Edmonds was gone by 2011 and Wainwright was recovering from an injury, Pujols and Molina helped guide St. Louis to another title.
Edmonds is already in the Cardinals Hall of Fame, but it won't be long before Pujols, Wainwright and Molina get voted in.
