MLB Writer Reveals Key Reason Cardinals Should Trade Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly been open to the idea of trading veteran infielder Nolan Arenado. Arenado has a massive contract and a no-trade clause, so trading him away has seemed quite difficult for the Cardinals to pull off.
That doesn't mean they should stop trying, even if they're in postseason contention.
John Buhler of FanSided recently suggested that the key reason for trading Arenado would be to free up money for potential contract extensions.
"Truth be told, the Cardinals may not get as much in return as they would like. It would be about freeing up some salary," Buhler wrote. "Baseball may not have a salary cap, but you cannot keep paying declining players like Arenado big-time money.
"I still think he has a few more good years left, but we have probably seen his best days as a big-leaguer already. Perhaps a change of scenery could get him that ring he desires? St. Louis should be a playoff team, but I am not entirely sure they have what it takes to win the National League. Trading Arenado would be quite controversial, but if it frees up extension money, it could be justified."
Arenado is a contributing player for the Cardinals at this point, but having all of his money freed off the books would be better for St. Louis than anything else. Especially with the new era attempting to re-sign their young stars before they hit free agency.
Having nearly $100 million wiped off the books would allow for players like Iván Herrera to be signed to massive contract extensions in the next few months.
