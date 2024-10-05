Inside The Cardinals

NL West Rival Reportedly 'Could Try To Trade' Ex-Cardinals $22.5 Million Hurler

The former St. Louis hurler could be on the move again

Nate Hagerty

May 23, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during the seventh inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy retooling the pitching staff last winter but this offseason will have a much different focus as the franchise looks to hit the reset button.

It was previously thought that the Cardinals would look for starting pitchers this winter but after the organization announced plans to reduce payroll, it's doubtful St. Louis will sign any significant contracts.

That said, a reunion with a former Cardinals southpaw can be ruled out, especially considering how poorly he performed in 2024.

"(Jordan) Montgomery will surely pick up his $22.5 million player option despite conditions," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday. "Arizona (Diamondbacks) won’t release him but could try to trade him."

Montgomery logged an 8-7 record with a 6.23 ERA, 83-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .312 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings pitched for the Diamondbacks this season.

It's fair to say that Montgomery's performance in 2024 was negatively impacted by him missing out on spring training due to his unwillingness to accept a contract offer,

Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick recently claimed that signing Montgomery was a horrible decision and went as far as to say it was the biggest mistake of the season.

Given that Arizona's owner publicly criticized Montgomery for his lackluster performance last season, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Diamondbacks try to trade him, even if they have to eat a portion of his contract.

It's too early to tell where Montgomery will end up in 2025 but it won't be with St. Louis, that's for sure.

Nate Hagerty
