Oli Marmol Sounds Off On Cardinals Home Attendance Numbers
Over the last few years, the St. Louis Cardinals haven't quite lived up to the expectations that everybody puts on the franchise. But the fans had still been showing up in huge numbers until this season.
In 2022 and 2023, the Cardinals averaged over 40,000 fans per home game. That number dropped to about 35,000 fans per game in 2024 before dropping below 30,000 this season. The Cardinals are near the bottom of the National League in home attendance.
But they've started to win more. With winning, they've seen more support from the fan base and manager Oli Marmol isn't letting it go unnoticed.
“I know the last two years haven’t been what we would’ve hoped for, from a club standpoint, from a fan base,” Marmol said, via Katie Woo of The Athletic. “But being able to see good baseball, slowly but surely, fans are starting to show up. They’re seeing the style of baseball that they expect to see.
“The crowd, they were into it. That’s what it’s supposed to sound like, and these guys are loving every second. Hearing the crowd get into it, playing at home under these conditions, it’s a hell of a lot of fun.”
There's a reason most teams play better at home than they do on the road.
Having a supportive fan base behind the team at home games can fire the players up and lead to better play. The Cardinals have certainly played well enough for the fans to be showing up this season, but it's only starting to turnaround.
The Cardinals will need to continue their winning ways or Marmol and company are at risk of losing the support of the fans again.
