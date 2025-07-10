Phillies Latest Trade Deadline Rumors Could Instigate Cardinals Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies are National League rivals but that doesn't mean a blockbuster trade between both clubs can't happen.
It wasn't too long ago that Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado was being mentioned as a potential trade chip for the Phillies, whose third baseman, Alec Bohm, struggled mightily at the plate in the 2024 postseason.
Philadelphia hasn't won a World Series since 2008 and is running out of time with its veteran-laden roster to capture its third Fall Classic title. A recent report suggests that the Phillies may be poised to pursue a monumental trade with the Cardinals.
"The Phillies, for now, sound more willing to trade bigger prospect chips for controllable big leaguers, especially a shutdown, late-inning reliever," The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported Thursday morning. "The Phillies have a top-heavy farm system; major-league sources said initial indications are the Phillies want to shop this July in a more expensive aisle than the rental one. They have the prospects to do it. Whether that comes to fruition through a larger acquisition remains to be seen."
With Cardinals closing pitcher Ryan Helsley headed for free agency this upcoming offseason, Philadelphia might want to consider a trade for the reigning Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year.
"The Phillies talked last winter about being creative and engaged various clubs in trade discussions," Gelb continued. "But they were unwilling to sacrifice top prospects. They settled for three one-year free-agent contracts with Max Kepler, Jordan Romano and Joe Ross, but also swung a meaningful trade for Jesús Luzardo. Now, Dombrowski is attempting to undo his offseason mistakes. That means sacrificing good prospects for 'win-now' moves."
Considering that the Cardinals might not have what it takes to legitimately contend for their 12th World Series title this season and are enduring a slight rebuild, trading Helsley to the Phillies in exchange for a top-prospect haul would be a tremendous investment for the club's future.
Helsley's market value might be too high for the Cardinals to re-sign him after this season ends, so trading the 30-year-old flamethrower for top prospects might be the wisest move St. Louis can make regarding the beloved closer's future with the organization.
Although Helsley isn't necessarily controllable, the Phillies could extend a contract extension to the right-handed pitcher if they trade for him, securing the durable and reliable back-end reliever they're looking for.
