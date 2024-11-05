Rangers All-Star Predicted To Leave Texas For $11M Deal With Cardinals
Most of the chatter swirling around the St. Louis Cardinals over the last month or so has been about who the team will part with this offseason.
It's clear that the Cardinals are going make changes and maybe even clear house. St. Louis will cut ties with a handful of players, but it does have to field a roster for the 2025 season and certainly will bring in a few players as well.
Free agency is about to fully kick off, and because of this, MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes listed the top 50 free agents with contract and team predictions. McDonald predicted that All-Star reliever David Robertson will sign a one-year, $11 million deal with St. Louis.
"David Robertson: One year, $11MM," MLB Trade Rumors posted. "Tim: (Pittsburgh Pirates): Anthony: (Washington Nationals) / Darragh: Cardinals / Steve: (Los Angeles Dodgers). Robertson will turn 40 in April, but you’d never know it by watching him pitch. It’s hard to believe he was practically out of baseball from 2019-21 because he’s come roaring all the way back as a premium high-leverage arm...
"This was arguably Robertson’s best overall showing since 2017. His age is going to prevent him from landing a multi-year deal, but as long as he keeps pitching like this, Robertson will be able to command one-year deals with eight-figure guarantees on them until he decides he wants to hang ’em up. A lot of clubs can’t afford to take that kind of financial risk on a 40-year-old reliever, so a big-payroll club like the (New York Mets), (New York Yankees), (Boston Red Sox), Dodgers, (San Francisco Giants), etc. seems likeliest to sign the veteran late-inning star."
Robertson spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers and had a 3.00 ERA across 68 outings. An $11 million deal may be high, but the Cardinals will need to add bullpen help.
