Red Sox Legend Listed As Possible Cardinals Managerial Candidate For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of postseason contention. At 56-56, they are 5 1/2 games back in the National League Wild Card race and 11 games back in the NL Central.
President of Baseball operations John Mozeliak will be stepping down at the end of the 2025 season and giving way to Chaim Bloom. There is always a chance that Bloom will want to choose his own manager and move on from Oli Marmol.
Cliff Williams of Redbird Rants listed three external managerial candidates, and among them was Boston Red Sox legend Jason Varitek, who was part of the 2004 team that swept the Cardinals in the World Series.
"Jason Varitek presents a very interesting and well-rounded candidate for the St. Louis Cardinals' managerial position, aligning seamlessly with the criteria Bloom would look for. At 53 years old, Varitek possesses a unique blend of experience. He spent 15 years as a player — half of those years as team captain. Throughout his career, he helped young pitchers navigate the pressures of the big leagues. That sounds like something the Cardinals will need." Williams wrote.
Varitek played his entire 15-year career with the Red Sox and has even served as a coach with the team since 2021. He has a strong connection with Bloom and could be on Bloom's list of candidates if he does indeed choose to replace Marmol.
It will be interesting to see what Bloom decides to do if Marmol ends up on the chopping block.
