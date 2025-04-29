Report: Movie Being Made About Cardinals Legend Yadier Molina & Brothers
The St. Louis Cardinals fan base lost one of its most beloved characters in 2022 when homegrown legend Yadier Molina retired after 19 seasons with the franchise.
After being selected by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2000 draft, Molina debuted in Jun. 2004 and eventually became the highly acclaimed franchise's most iconic catcher -- earning 10 All-Star Game appearances, nine Gold Glove awards, four Platinum Glove awards, one Silver Slugger and won two World Series with St. Louis in 2006 and 2011.
Molina will forever be a legend, so it might not come as a surprise to hear that an award-winning writer is in the process of composing a movie about the Puerto Rican native and his two older brothers, who also played in Major League Baseball.
"Lin-Manuel Miranda, the award-winning writer, composer, actor, and creator behind the musicals “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” revealed in an interview released last weekend that he’s working on a movie about the Molina brothers — Cardinals’ great Yadier, Cardinals broadcaster Bengie and their fellow big-league catcher and big brother José," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Tuesday afternoon. "Miranda told Jennifer Mercedes of La Chica Desportes that the idea came from celebrating the municipality of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, where Miranda’s father and the Molina brothers are from."
Bengie, the oldest of the three brothers, played for the Anaheim Angels, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers throughout his 13-year career, while José, the second oldest, spent his career with the Angels, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs.
“'Vega Alta is home to an appalling number of major-league baseball players,' Miranda says in the clip shared on social media," as transcribed by Goold. “'It’s really incredible. To be able to honor that in a movie is something we’re really actively trying to do.'”
According to Goold, "They (Molinas) are the only three brothers to all play catcher in the majors and the only three siblings to all win at least one World Series ring," as Bengie and José won the 2002 World Series with the Angels and the latter earned another ring with the Yankees in the 2009 Fall Classic.
Yadier has remained involved with baseball -- coaching Team Puerto Rico during the 2023 World Baseball Classic -- and has aspirations of becoming a big-league skipper, even if it means betraying the Cardinals.
Regardless of Yadier's coaching future, Cardinals fans would love to watch a movie based on the cherished catcher's life. Hopefully, the film will one day reach the box office.
More MLB: Likelihood Of Dodgers-Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Rapidly Increasing