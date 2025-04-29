Likelihood Of Dodgers-Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Rapidly Increasing
The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers haven't officially announced interest in completing a trade this summer but with how things are going, a blockbuster could be in the works.
Although the Cardinals are only five games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and playing better than some predicted before the season began, St. Louis is in a transitional period, which could prompt the club to move talent before the July 31 trade deadline.
As for the Dodgers, they're aiming to win back-to-back World Series titles for the first time in franchise history this fall. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, it has a significant hole in its lineup but the Cardinals might be able to fill the void through a blockbuster trade.
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is on pace to log his worst offensive season throughout his 10-year career in 2025 -- batting .188 with 16 hits, five extra-base hits including zero home runs, four RBIs and a .547 OPS in 85 at-bats across 27 games played for Los Angeles.
If Muncy continues to mightily struggle at the plate, it might be in the Dodgers' best interest to pursue Cardinals 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado in a trade this summer.
Muncy will likely become a free agent this upcoming offseason if he can't figure out how to turn things around offensively. His $10 million club option for 2026 will likely be declined by the Dodgers, leaving a void at third base, which Arenado could fill.
Arenado is batting .255 with 26 hits, 12 extra-base hits including three home runs, 13 RBIs and a .781 OPS in 102 at-bats across 27 games played for the Cardinals this season. Although the 34-year-old has seen better days at the plate, he's a tremendous leader and one of the best defensive third basemen of all time -- a more than worthy Muncy replacement.
Also, being a Southern California native, the six-time Platinum Glove defender grew up a Dodgers fan -- born in Newport Beach and attended El Toro High School in Lake Forest before joining the Colorado Rockies after being selected in the second round of the 2009 draft.
If the Dodgers can work out a deal with St. Louis to lower the roughly $64 million remaining on Arenado's contract, which expires in 2028, perhaps the five-time Silver Slugger will finally earn the chance to compete for his first-career World Series title. What better way for the future Hall of Fame candidate to win his first ring than with the team he wants to play for most?
Although the Cardinals fan base adores Arenado, the team is rebuilding and removing his salary from the payroll would significantly help the franchise invest in its future, especially for a former first-round draft pick who needs third base to open so he can develop as a big leaguer.
