Cardinals Rising Star Suffers Tough Setback Putting Return In Question
The St. Louis Cardinals can't seem to catch a break injury-wise.
St. Louis has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month and seems to be in a good spot. The Cardinals' rotation has been significantly improved this season, the bullpen is in a great place, and the offense finally is starting to click.
The Cardinals haven't been at full strength, though. St. Louis has been missing some important pieces, including super-utility man Tommy Edman. He was expected to play a major role with the club in 2024 but hasn't appeared in a game yet this season.
He has been recovering from offseason wrist surgery and finally was making progress recently. While that is the case, he reportedly suffered another setback on Tuesday and sprained his ankle, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman sprained an ankle while fielding ground balls on Tuesday, per manager Oli Marmol," Denton said. "His wrist rehab will be put on hold while the severity of the ankle injury is determined."
St. Louis' offense has improved lately but could use Edman's help. He shined last season and can play all over the field. The Cardinals' depth has been tested in the outfield this season and adding Edman to the fold just would make things easier.
It seemed like he finally was nearing a minor league rehab assignment now it's unclear when he will be ready to go. Hopefully, the sprain is light and he is able to get back on the field soon.
