Ryan Helsley Trade: 6 Contenders In Play For Cardinals Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of baseball’s most interesting trade candidates in Ryan Helsley.
Unfortunately, all of the signs right now are pointing towards him being traded. Speculation is running rampant, but most of that is just noise. Helsley himself has said he expects to get traded and shared that he would be open to re-signing this upcoming offseason in free agency if he does get moved.
The Cardinals are running out of time to make a move. The trade deadline will pass on Thursday night. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden gave the latest on the Cardinals star and shared that the market is moving quickly and a handful of teams are in the mix for him, including the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.
"The reliever market led specifically by David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Ryan Helsley Cardinals is moving quickly all of a sudden today with (Philadelphia Phillies), (New York Mets), (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Detroit Tigers), (Seattle Mariners), (Texas Rangers) all in play...both could get moved prior to Thursday trade deadline day now."
Over the last few days, rumors like this have picked up steam. Philadelphia has been a team connected to the Cardinals a lot along with the Dodgers. New York, Detroit, Seattle, and Texas haven't been talked about as much, but this isn't the first time any of these teams have been linked to Helsley.
The deadline will pass on Thursday and it doesn't seem likely that Helsley will still be in St. Louis.
