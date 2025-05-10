Shocking AL Contender Linked To Trade For Cardinals' Star Utility Man
The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to a pretty mediocre start as a team, but their ultra-utility man, Brendan Donovan, has been quite hot.
On the season, Donovan is slashing .331/.386/.468 with three home runs and ten doubles. He's been an impact player at the plate despite some injury concerns early on.
Despite this hot start, some in the media think St. Louis could trade him this season.
Dylan Sanders of Houston Astros OnSi recently suggested the Astros could look to swing a huge trade for Donovan.
"This would be a large investment as the Cardinals would want a haul in return, but Donovan could be the perfect person to round this lineup out," Sanders wrote. "He has posted a .331/.386/.468 slash line and leads the NL in hits with 46. His game has gone to a new level this year, and he was already very solid. Maybe most importantly, he would be a much-needed second left-handed hitter. He would see a ton of right-handed pitching, which is something that he dominates."
For the Astros, this deal would make plenty of sense. Donovan would be a huge addition in a lineup that could use another high average hitter.
But for the Cardinals, it makes next to zero sense. Donovan is under team control for a few more years and St. Louis hasn't even committed to selling this season. There are players like Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley who would be moved before Donovan.
The utility man is the kind of player the Cardinals should build around, not one they should ship off in a rushed trade deadline deal.
