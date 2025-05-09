Four Potential Trade Candidates Astros Should Monitor Ahead of Deadline
The Houston Astros offense has been off to quite the slow start this season, ranking tied for 16th in MLB with a team wRC+ of just 96.
While the pitching looks like it could carry them quite a ways, it would also make sense for them to invest into the offense to bring in another impact bat.
There is obviously hope that struggling players like Yordan Alvarez and Yainer Diaz can turn things around, but that might not be enough.
Here are four intriguing stars that they should be monitoring as the July deadline gets closer:
Chicago White Sox OF Luis Robert Jr.
It might seem counter productive to trade for another outfield bat with an underwhelming statline, but Robert has begun to look like himself again.
Over his past 12 games, he has posted a .293/.396/.537 slash line with three home runs and eight stolen bases. On the year as a hole, he is on pace for 23 homers and 69 stolen bases.
The issue that would arise would be that he has only played center field and Jake Meyers is already playing that spot at a high level. It would bring some more defensive versatility to the Astros lineup, though. Either player could work on the outside.
Tampa Bay Rays 1B/3B Yandy Diaz
Diaz is another player that had a slow start to the season that has turned things around.
In the last 16 games, he has slashed .323/.386/.500 with two home runs and 11 RBI. He hasn't been much of a power hitter in his career, he did hit 22 home runs in 2023, but he has consistently hit for average and been smart at the plate.
Adding him would allow them to move Isaac Paredes to second base and round out their infield.
St. Louis Cardinals 2B Brendan Donovan
This would be a large investment as the Cardinals would want a haul in return, but Donovan could be the perfect person to round this lineup out.
He has posted a .331/.386/.468 slash line and leads the NL in hits with 46. His game has gone to a new level this year, and he was already very solid.
Maybe most importantly, he would be a much-needed second left handed hitter. He would see a ton of right-handed pitching which is something that he dominates.
San Diego Padres 2B Luis Arraez
It might be a little awkward in the clubhouse after the collision he had with Mauricio Dubon earlier this season, but Arraez is a guaranteed bat and should at least be considered if the Padres are willing to move on from him.
The 28-year-old has won three consecutive batting titles and has made three consecutive All-Star teams.