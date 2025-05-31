Should Cardinals Hand Out 2 Blockbuster Extensions?
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few budding stars on their hands.
The Cardinals talked about using the 2025 season as way to "reset" the organization and at the time insinuated that the team wanted to maximize playing time for young guys to see what they have. Although there wasn't as many spots to go around because the team didn't trade veterans away, they have found some stars of tomorrow.
Shortstop Masyn Winn thrived last year and has shown this season that it wasn't a fluke. He's continued to shine in 2025. On top of this, the biggest breakout star of the season for St. Louis -- and one of the top overall in the National League certainly has been catcher/designated hitter Iván Herrera.
Chaim Bloom is going to have a tough job of implementing his vision while also keeping what has worked when he takes over as president of baseball operations after the season ends.
FanSided's Josh Jacobs weighed in on this and said signing Herrera and Winn to contract extensions sooner than later should be a priority before "the price goes through the roof."
"Tier #1 - Sign them now before the price goes through the roof," Jacobs said. "Masyn Winn and Ivan Herrera. Two players who won't hit free agency until 2030 and have one more offseason before hitting arbitration, Masyn Winn and Ivan Herrera, are in the prime spots of their careers to ink long-term extensions, should they be interested in achieving that long-term security...
"Neither guy should be getting some crazy Bobby Witt Jr. or Julio Rodriguez extension that is north of $300 million, but in order to lock them down beyond their current team control, the number will likely be well north of $100 million. Frankly, both guys are worth it."
Jacobs is absolutely right. These are two potential franchise cornerstones. No need to risk letting either go.
More MLB: Cardinals Have Easy Decision Ahead With Budding Superstar