Cardinals Reset Humiliating Record Before Commanding 12-5 Victory Over Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals retained their lead in the National League Central on Wednesday by defeating the Los Angeles Angels in an incredible fight to the finish.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol claimed that this year's lineup has adopted a relentless hitting approach, which was on full display during Wednesday's series finale against the Angels.
Despite the Cardinals overcoming a 7th inning 5-3 deficit to win 12-5 over Los Angeles, St. Louis' fan base helped reset an embarrassing record that was claimed on Monday.
"Business lunch-time baseball at Busch Stadium on a day with a tornado watch in the area and poor weather expected ... draws 20,309 tickets sold," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Wednesday afternoon. "That is the smallest non-pandemic crowd in Busch III history. That mark has been reset twice in this homestand."
During Monday's series opener against the Angels, a Busch Stadium record low of 21,206 tickets were sold, far surpassing last season's lowest point for the Cardinals franchise.
St. Louis fans are beyond frustrated after Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's years of short-sighted leadership and empty promises.
For instance, this past offseason was supposed to be spent trading veteran salaries to help St. Louis commit to an organizational reset. Sadly, Mozeliak didn't remove any of the several Cardinals players who were expected to be dealt, resulting in this year's club being stuck in limbo between rebuilding and contending.
Considering that fan dissatisfaction is at an all-time high for the Cardinals, it'll be interesting to see what happens to ticket sales if this year's underdog roster continues to perform shockingly well.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To End 2025 Season Without $260 Million Superstar In Lineup