Cardinals Poised To Defy Odds Despite Dramatically Low Attendance At Busch Stadium
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2025 season with low expectations after the front office failed to do much for the betterment of the franchise over this past winter.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who has garnered significant disapproval from the club's fan base since assuming his role in Jun. 2017, neglected to move several viable trade chips this past offseason, leaving the franchise in a confusing limbo state between rebuilding and contention.
St. Louis fans have drawn the line with Mozeliak, Cardinals ownership and the rest of the organization's front office. On Monday and Wednesday, Busch Stadium looked like a ghost town.
A shockingly low 21,206 tickets were sold before Monday night's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels -- the fewest in Busch Stadium III history, not including the 2020 COVID season. However, just two days later, that record was broken after only 20,309 tickets were sold ahead of the Cardinals' 12-5 series finale victory over the Angels.
Mozeliak and the DeWitt family were booed during the Cardinals' 2025 Opening Day ceremony at Busch Stadium -- a game that also saw many empty seats. Considering that St. Louis is known as having the best fans in baseball, it's shocking to see the 11-time World Series champions' season begin that way.
Despite Cardinals fans' obvious dissatisfaction with their beloved team, St. Louis' youth-laden roster, mixed with several key remaining veterans, hopes to defy the odds and dominate in 2025.
So far, the Cardinals have played surprisingly well. The club sits at the top of the National League Central with a 4-2 record and a 0.5 game lead over the hated Chicago Cubs.
There are 162 games to be played in the season, so it's too early to make bold predictions for the Cardinals. Considering that across all of Major League Baseball, St. Louis is in fourth place for most home runs (11), third in OPS (.879), fourth in hits (64), fourth in runs scored (42), and first in WHIP (0.86), it's safe to say the Cardinal Way might be making a triumphant return.
