Watch Cardinals 22-Year-Old Phenom Blast 1st Home Run Of Spring
The St. Louis Cardinals may not have added much talent throughout the offseason on the open market, but that doesn't mean that they don't have a lot of exciting pieces making their way through the minor leagues right now.
St. Louis drafted infielder JJ Wetherholt with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and he's already turning heads for the Cardinals. He's already gotten some action in Spring Training games with the Cardinals and he launched his first Spring Training home run on Sunday against the Houston Astros.
You can check out a video of the home run right here shared by MLB or you can watch below.
The home run wasn't just Wetherholt's first of the spring, but the Cardinals' first overall Spring Training home run as well in game action.
Wetherholt is clearly going to be an interesting guy to follow throughout Spring Training. He's just 22 years old and only has appeared in 29 total professional games so far. After being drafted in 2024, he played in 29 games with the Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals and slashed .295/.405/.400 with two home runs, 20 RBIs, five doubles, and two stolen bases.
The young infielder likely will see a good chunk of time at shortstop this spring, but also can play second base and third base as well.
He's currently ranked as the Cardinals' No. 1 prospect and one day will hopefully make his big league debut with the club. It's already exciting to think about an infield that features him, No. 4 prospect Thomas Saggese, and former top prospect Masyn Winn and maybe Willson Contreras at first base depending on how long it takes for the young guys to make their way to the big leagues.
There's been a lot of negative chatter about St. Louis, but the club does have a bright future.
