Why Latest Ryan Helsley Trade Rumors Make Sense For Cardinals
The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching. At the end of the month, there are bound to be a lot of deals sending stars from selling teams to contending teams. As of now, the St. Louis Cardinals seemingly have no direction.
The team has won a lot this year, but their roster seemingly isn't built to win a World Series. St. Louis could look to buy at the deadline in order to build their roster up to a World Series contender. The front office could also opt to sell in order to look toward the future.
Either way they go, it makes sense to trade the team's star closer Ryan Helsley.
If the team is selling, the idea of trading Helsley is clear. The closer is on an expiring contract and he's likely the most valuable asset on the team. Trading him should net a few top prospects from a contending team. If the Cardinals handle it well, there's a chance they can secure a top-100 prospect in a Helsley deal.
If the Cardinals opt to buy, trading Helsley could still make some sense. It's tougher to argue for a deal in this case, though.
Helsley is projected to sign for $81 million in free agency at the end of the season, per Spotrac. At that price, it's likely he ends up with a big market team like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or New York Mets. While the Cardinals are no strangers to spending some money, it's hard to imagine they compete in a bidding war with these massive markets.
The biggest reason why a trade makes sense would be the possible return. The Cardinals could look to land a "win now" player as the headliner in a Helsley deal. The Boston Red Sox may be willing to part ways with Jarren Duran to land Helsley. The Yankees could trade Spencer Jones to St. Louis. The Dodgers may be willing to cut ties with Bobby Miller, James Outman, or both to land the flamethrower.
At the end of the day, a Helsley trade doesn't mean the Cardinals are giving up on the year. It would simply be about taking advantage of his value while they can.
