Will Cardinals Add Superstar? John Mozeliak Hints Ownership’s Take
Will the St. Louis Cardinals shell out any large contracts over the next few years in the pursuit of superstar talent?
With John Mozeliak finishing off his stint as the team’s president of baseball operations this season and Chaim Bloom taking over afterward, it’s a fair question what the organization’s strategy will be. Mozeliak has been in the role since 2017 and with the organization in general much longer than that. He began his stint in the organization all the way back in 1995 in the scouting department and worked his way up.
Bloom is in the organization right now and came over to town after being the Boston Red Sox’s chief baseball officer. This past offseason the Cardinals didn’t do anything big, but the year before, St. Louis signed Sonny Gray to a three-year, $75 million deal.
So, what does ownership think about adding big pieces? Mozeliak gave some insight while joining 101 ESPN's "BK and Ferrario."
"Does that mean, to an earlier point that you guys asked, about where we are in the free agent market, the Cardinals have always used the free agent market to augment what we don't have," Mozeliak said. "Sometimes it's not the most exciting strategy in the world, but it has served us fairly well over time. As I think we look at the game and where it's going, I think ownership understands that, at some point, they are going to have to, if we don't develop it, then you have to find it. But in the meantime, we are going to keep looking."
That’s intriguing, to say the least. It doesn’t guarantee some nine-figure deal on the way, but it does sound hopeful at least that the club could add when the time is right.
More MLB: Blue Jays-Cardinals Quietly Linked Ahead Of Trade Deadline