Will Cardinals Reunite With Superstar In Blockbuster Summer Trade?
The St. Louis Cardinals' mid-season resurgence completely turned around their 2024 campaign, putting them in a spot to be buyers at the July 30 trade deadline.
Although the Cardinals will be looking to add starting pitching, a familiar face could reportedly be available to add a bat to their lineup.
"Sources: The (Seattle) Mariners and (Tampa Bay) Rays have yet to engage in serious dialogue about Seattle’s interest in adding an impact bat," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Thursday morning. "But the teams are frequent trading partners and talks could advance in the days ahead. Tampa Bay will listen on (Randy) Arozarena, (Yandy) Diaz, or (Isaac) Paredes in the right deal."
Arozarena is hitting .202 with 28 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 31 RBIs and has a .671 OPS (93 OPS+) in 93 games this season. While those numbers don't jump off the page, he entered the 2024 campaign with a career .265/.351/.451 slash line and a career .802 OPS (127 OPS+). He also has collected an American League Rooke of the Year trophy, All-Star selection and was named the 2020 ALCS MVP.
Although there haven't been rumors directly linking the 29-year-old to St. Louis, the club could consider bringing in the former Cardinal. The left fielder is under team control until 2026. This would be a great time for St. Louis to buy low on a player they never should have traded away in the first place.
If the Mariners part ways on negotiations with Arozarena and the Rays continue to field calls for the superstar, he could find his way back to St. Louis.
Among the three players Morosi listed as potential trade candidates, Arozarena would be the most likely to suit up in a Cardinals uniform in August. The club wouldn't look to replace Nolan Arendao with Diaz or add Paredes to the infield mix.
