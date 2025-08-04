World Series Champ, 14-Year MLB Vet Connected To Cardinals
There surely will be changes coming to the St. Louis Cardinals this upcoming offseason.
The Cardinals got the ball rolling by trading Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz. That was a clear sign that the club is building towards the future, not right now.
After the season, Chaim Bloom is taking over as the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations. He’s going to have a tall task of turning this organization around. It will continue this upcoming offseason and one question is will Oli Marmol stick around under Bloom?
Marmol has done a great job this season. Things have been inconsistent recently, but Marmol has been great and has helped this team overperform, for the most part.
While this is the case, there has been speculation about who could replace Marmol if the job opened up. FanSided’s Cliff Williams, for example, talked about three replacement fits and one mentioned was former big league infielder and World Series champ Walt Weiss.
"Walt Weiss," Williams said. "As the St. Louis Cardinals navigate a critical "reset" phase, focusing on their promising young core, the search for a new managerial voice must prioritize experience, an understanding of development, and a pragmatic approach to modern baseball. Walt Weiss, currently the bench coach for the Atlanta Braves, emerges as an excellent fit to lead the Redbirds back to consistent contention.
"Weiss's 14-year MLB playing career as a shortstop imbues him with a profound understanding of the game's nuances. This foundational "old school" baseball IQ, forged on the field, is something even a struggling young roster will instantly respect. More critically, his nearly decade-long tenure as bench coach for the Atlanta Braves, including a World Series championship in 2021, demonstrates his ability to thrive within a winning, analytically sophisticated organization..."
At this point, everything is just noise and speculation. In fact, Marmol has at least earned consideration for another year under Bloom.
