Yankees-Cardinals Shocking Trade Scenario Exchanges Gold Glover For Top Prospect Haul
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to reduce payroll this winter by trading several players with expensive contracts but doing so has been easier said than done.
Clearing significant payroll room via trade might not happen this winter but that doesn't mean the Cardinals won't actively look to move certain players.
Another top priority for the Cardinals this winter is rejuvenating their broken player development system. Perhaps a shocking blockbuster trade between the New York Yankees and St. Louis could occur.
"As the Yankees search for a solution to their second base vacancy, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals emerges as an excellent trade target," Empire Sports Media's Alexander Wilson wrote Saturday. "Known for his versatility and ability to thrive in various roles, Donovan would bring much-needed flexibility to the Yankees’ infield. More importantly, his affordability and team control make him a perfect fit for a Yankees team constrained by luxury tax obligations."
Donovan has batted .280 with 531 extra-base hits including 30 home runs, 152 RBIs and a .771 OPS throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals.
"The Cardinals would likely demand a package centered around outfielder Spencer Jones, one of the Yankees’ most promising young power-hitting corner outfielders," Wilson continued. "Additionally, a pitching prospect such as Will Warren or Chase Hampton would need to be included to sweeten the deal. Although trading high-level prospects is a significant cost, Donovan’s impact would be immediate and substantial, filling a critical need for the Yankees while providing cost certainty for the next several years."
The 27-year-old Gold Glove defender is under team control through 2027 and is projected to earn $4 million at arbitration this offseason, according to Spotrac.
It's tough to imagine the Cardinals parting ways with Donovan, given that they mistakenly traded Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer. Send another utility man away might not be in the club's best interest.
However, if the Yankees agreed to a deal such as Wilson's, which would provide the Cardinals with New York's 2nd, 5th and 6th top prospects, it would be tough for the rebuilding St. Louis franchise to reject a Donovan trade to the Bronx.
