Yankees Lost Bidding War For Ex-Cardinals 5-Time Silver Slugger Before Signing Him
The St. Louis Cardinals hope to cut payroll this offseason and eliminating expensive contracts is the best way for the front office to achieve its financial goals for 2025.
Former St. Louis right-handed pitchers Keynan Middleton, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 club options have been declined and reliever Andrew Kittredge remains an unsigned free agent.
Perhaps the most significant salary removed from the payroll this winter is that of a former fan favorite, who reportedly turned down several offers to sign with the New York Yankees.
"They signed Paul Goldschmidt for $12.5 million," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Tuesday. "At least the (Washington) Nationals, (Cleveland) Guardians and (Arizona) Diamondbacks were in for the ex-MVP, and word is he turned down bigger offers. He and Carlos Santana, who signed a day later for $500,000 less back with his old Cleveland team, made the most financial sense (ultimately, they deemed Christian Walker and Pete Alonso too much loot). I slightly favor the switch-hitting Santana, but Goldschmidt, like Santana, is great in the clubhouse and hits lefties (a rare 2024 Yankees issue)."
Goldschmidt endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, batting .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The five-time Silver Slugger's top priority entering this offseason was to sign with a World Series contender, hence why Goldschmidt turned down more lucrative deals with the Nationals, Guardians and his former team, the Diamondbacks.
Although Goldschmidt only signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Yankees, he now has a legitimate opportunity to add a World Series title to his Hall of Fame-caliber resume.
