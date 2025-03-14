Yankees Rotation Desperation Could Ignite Blockbuster Trade For Cardinals Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals failed to complete any blockbuster trades this offseason but perhaps a deal with the New York Yankees could soon be in the works.
The Yankees rotation has been decimated by injuries before the 2025 has even started. Right-handed pitcher Luis Gil is sidelined for at least the next three months and ace Gerrit Cole won't return this year after recently undergoing Tommy John surgery.
After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's World Series, the Yankees must find a way to boost their rotation if they hope to return to the Fall Classic this season. Perhaps a Cardinals veteran could help them get there.
"Word’s been that he (Erick Fedde), too, is staying," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote after listing Fedde as the Yankees third best rotation-boosting option. "But now that teams are surely growing desperate, maybe the Cardinals would consider a big overpay for a mid-rotation starter who had very little trade market value at the deadline despite stark over-performance (he had a winning record pitching for the losingest team ever!)."
After the Cardinals landed Fedde last summer in a three-team trade with the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, he logged a 2-5 record with a 3.72 ERA, 46-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 55 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis.
Fedde's resurgence occurred after reviving his career playing in the Korean Baseball Organization the year prior.
Despite Fedde's dominance last year, even while playing for the 41-121 White Sox, he's only worth $7.5 million -- the deal he signed with Chicago was a two-year, $15 million contract.
Considering that the Yankees are reluctant to add to the payroll, Fedde would be a logical trade option for the Bronx Bombers. Although he's no replacement for Cole or Gil in the rotation, the seven-year veteran would help stabilize New York's rotation for an economical price.
Depending on what the Cardinals would demand in return for Fedde -- likely a top prospect haul -- the Yankees would be foolish not to consider completing a trade for the St. Louis starter.
