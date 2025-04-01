Yankees Sign Ex-Cardinals First-Round Draft Pick To Add Veteran Depth In Bullpen
A former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown pitcher isn't ready to retire after inking a deal with the American League East-rival New York Yankees on Tuesday.
Around the same time it was announced that former Cardinals fan favorite Lance Lynn would retire from baseball, another aging veteran who earned his big-league start with St. Louis found his next contract with the Yankees.
The Cardinals' 2006 first-round draft pick, right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino, is now the newest member of the Yankees bullpen after MLB Network announced the deal Tuesday morning.
Ottavino logged just a 0-2 record with an 8.46 ERA, 12-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .370 batting average against and a 2.06 WHIP in 22 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals.
The 39-year-old spent most of his time with St. Louis pitching in the franchise's farm system before being claimed off waivers in Apr. 2012 by the Colorado Rockies.
Since enduring a rocky start to his big-league career with St. Louis, Ottavino has posted a respectable 41-43 record with a 3.49 ERA, 859-to-326 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .230 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP throughout his 14-year career, during which he pitched for the Cardinals, Rockies, Yankees, Boston Red Sox and most recently, the New York Mets.
The Mets neglected to re-sign Ottavino this winter but the Yankees' most-hated rival, the Red Sox, signed the aging veteran to a minor league deal -- ultimately deciding to release him days before Opening Day.
Considering how old Ottavino is, it'll be interesting to see if he has any juice left in the tank. The Yankees already have a veteran-laden relief core, so it's slightly surprising they re-signed the journeyman.
Being a New York native, Ottavino might have the chance to end his career with one of his hometown teams if he survives the 2025 season with the Yankees -- a childhood dream for any aspiring big leaguer.
