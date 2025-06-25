Yankees 'Ultimate Prize' At Trade Deadline Could Be Ex-Cardinals Ace
The New York Yankees are likely looking to bolster their pitching rotation before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
And according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, a former St. Louis Cardinals ace could be sky-high on the Yankees' list of trade targets.
“The American League is wide open, and the Yankees are poised to take full advantage of the opportunity," Nightengale wrote.
"They badly need a third baseman or a second baseman, and realize there’s 0% chance that the Red Sox answering their prayers by trading them Alex Bregman. They are keeping a close eye on (Eugenio) Suárez and (Isiah) Kiner-Falefa, which would allow them to move Jazz Chisholm back to second base. They have Devin Williams and Luke Weaver at the back end of the bullpen, but would like to have one more arm. Their ultimate prize could be (Sandy) Alcantara, giving them a powerful rotation, particularly when Gerrit Cole returns next year.”
The Yankees’ rotation has been solid in 2025, anchored by Carlos Rodón and Max Fried, but what if the team could add a third “ace” to elevate their pitching staff to elite status? Alcántara isn't pitching like an ace right now as he continues to regain strength post-Tommy John, but he's trending in a positive direction.
With Luis Gil sidelined by injury but expected to return, the addition of another high-caliber starter like Alcántara could have New York rotation looking scary when the postseason rolls around.
And again, the Yankees would be pursuing Alcántara with the hopes that he's capable of returning to full strength in the near future.
Despite a challenging 2025 season where he’s posted a 4-8 record with a 6.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 15 appearances, Alcantara’s pedigree as a former Cy Young winner makes him an intriguing option in the above regard.
