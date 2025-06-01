Young Cardinals Utility Man Tabbed 'Expendable' Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals have won a lot more games this season than anybody seemed to expect coming into the season. Instead of being the rebuilding team that many predicted, they've found themselves in the middle of a postseason hunt.
Because of these winning ways, the Cardinals could place themselves in the middle of drama at the trade deadline, but not in the way that experts predicted. St. Louis could be big time buyers at the deadline rather than sellers.
Scott Plaza of Redbird Rants recently suggested Cardinals utilityman Jose Barrero was "expendable" and could be used as a trade chip for St. Louis this season.
"Barrero was a former top-100 prospect, but his quick ascension through the Reds system after only playing in Single-A could have hampered his development," Plaza wrote. "He likely will not receive a huge return in a deal, but can provide a depth option for a contending team or be a lottery ticket for a young team with playing time available in the infield. A Barrero deal would open up a roster spot for a promotion of Thomas Saggese or Jose Fermin, depending on what role Marmol needs to fill on the bench."
Barrero, a former member of the Cincinnati Reds, has seen little success with the Cardinals, but he could still be a solid piece of a trade for St. Louis this season.
While he might not work as a centerpiece of a trade, the Cardinals could use him alongside a bigger trade chip in order to make a blockbuster deal work. Still, trading Barrero would open up a spot for top prospect Thomas Saggese on the big league roster. It would be a win-win for everybody involved.
