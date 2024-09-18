Cardinals Reportedly Could Recall Top Pitching Prospect Amid Rotation Turmoil
The St. Louis Cardinals might no longer be in the playoff race but they still have 11 games to play before the season ends.
However, the Cardinals need to start looking ahead to 2025 and consider how they can improve their chances of returning to the playoffs next year.
With the state of the elderly rotation in question, the Cardinals could turn to a young pitching prospect who needs more big-league experience.
"Expect Michael McGreevy, who was scratched from his start for Memphis yesterday, to join the (Cardinals) active roster today," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Wednesday afternoon. "With St. Louis still mulling over potential rotation changes, seems likely McGreevy will be available in long relief, at least for now."
McGreevy debuted with St. Louis at this summer's trade deadline against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run on five hits, one walk and three strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
The 24-year-old has an excellent slider and recently added an upper-80s cutter to his pitch arsenal. This tool has proven effective in the minors and during his one performance with St. Louis in July.
Throughout his season with Triple-A Memphis in 2024, McGreevy has logged a 9-8 record with a 4.02 ERA, 138-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .259 batting average against and a 1.31 WHIP in 150 innings pitched.
Next year's rotation has plenty of question marks with Gibson and Lynn's club options, Mikolas and Matz's poor performances in 2024 and the need for another front-end starter. Perhaps St. Louis wants to see what McGreevy can do before the Cardinals head into this offseason with tough decisions waiting to be made.
