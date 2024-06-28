Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Reportedly Promote Top Prospect To Alleviate Bullpen Exhaustion

St. Louis is digging into their farm system for help

Nate Hagerty

Mar 7, 2023; Lakeland, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo throws a pitch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it past the halfway point of the 2024 season but the pitching staff is feeling the heat and could use some relief.

The most vital part of the Cardinals roster this season has been the bullpen -- led by JoJo Romero, Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley -- but it seems that exhaustion is setting in.

To help combat some of the tiredness experienced by St. Louis' arsenal, the Cardinals have reportedly decided to dig into their farm system for aid.

"The (Cardinals) plan to call up right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo ahead of Friday's game against the (Cincinnati) Reds," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported late Thursday night. "Initial plan is to use him in relief to help alleviate a taxed bullpen."

Graceffo has logged an 8-5 record with a 3.84 ERA, 70-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 75 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.

The 24-year-old was a fifth-round draft pick for the Cardinals in 2021 and has steadily climbed to the top as a starting pitcher -- only throwing as a reliever in 13 out of 72 games pitched in the minors.

The No. 8 Cardinals top prospect has shown great potential at the minor league level and it should be interesting to see how he fairs pitching at Busch Stadium on Friday as a reliever versus the division rival Reds -- assuming they use him then.

St. Louis will likely be looking to add another veteran hurler to the rotation before the July 30 trade deadline but perhaps Graceffo can be a depth option if he proves he's ready for the next step.

