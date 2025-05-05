Why Cardinals Polarizing Demotion Of Former 1st-Round Pick Makes Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals made questionable roster moves Monday afternoon ahead of their home-series opener against the National League Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Mar. 3rd, was demoted on Monday to clear a big-league roster spot for 25-year-old flamethrower Gordon Graceffo. Former Miami Marlins top prospect Roddery Muñoz was also sent back down to the minors.
Despite McGreevy dominating in his first outing of the year with St. Louis during their 5-4 victory in game two of their doubleheader against the New York Mets on Sunday, a Cardinals insider has provided an explanation for why the youngster's latest promotion ended so abruptly.
"McGreevy’s standout performance leads to the question of whether he’ll remain with the big-league club," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Monday before the Cardinals demoted him to Triple-A Memphis. "At this point, that’s an unlikely scenario. The Cardinals have been candid about their lack of depth outside their current rotation, and they do not want to hinder McGreevy’s workload. He threw 80 pitches and wouldn’t be usable for at least four days, meaning St. Louis will likely option him for a fresh arm. Gordon Graceffo, who posted a similar outing in long relief on Wednesday against Cincinnati (one earned run, two hits, five strikeouts over five innings), is a logical candidate for a corresponding move, should the Cardinals elect that route."
Although McGreevy didn't start during his outing on Sunday against the Mets -- sacrificing zero earned runs on one hit, five strikeouts and one walk including one hit batter in 5 2/3 innings pitched after being called from the bullpen to relieve 26-year-old Andre Pallante -- there's hope for his future in the Cardinals' rotation.
"But McGreevy continues to show he’s more than serviceable in the majors," Woo continued. "For the first time in recent memory, the Cardinals have too many effective starting pitchers to choose from. That’s a good problem to have."
St. Louis' rotation is healthy and complete with ace Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, Pallante Matthew Liberatore and Steven Matz, who was recently added as the Cardinals' sixth man in their starter core.
Fortunately for McGreevy, St. Louis' rotation isn't anything special this season, ranking 19th with a 4.18 ERA, 25th in strikeouts (139) and 15th in WHIP (1.28). As long as the Cardinals' 2021 first-round draft pick remains healthy and continues to excel with Triple-A Memphis, there's no reason he shouldn't eventually return to the show as a starter for the 11-time World Series champions.
