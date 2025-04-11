Cardinals Promote Ex-Marlins 24-Year-Old Ahead Of Friday's Matchup Vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals have much more to prove but through 12 games, their youth-laden core is performing much better than critics predicted before the season began.
Although the Cardinals are 5-7 and 2 1/2 games behind the hated National League Central rival Chicago Cubs, the offense has been red hot due to strong starts from youngsters Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Brendan Donovan and Victor Scott II.
If it weren't for the pitching staff's poor production to start the year, St. Louis would likely be at the top of its division. Hopefully, the newest addition to the Cardinals' arsenal helps turn things around, whether in the rotation or bullpen.
"Right-handed pitcher Roddery Muñoz has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Friday afternoon hours before hosting the NL East foe Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium -- first pitch is at 7:15 PM Central Standard Time. "RHP Chris Roycroft has been optioned to Memphis."
Muñoz logged a 2-7 record with a 6.53 ERA, 70-to-42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .272 batting average against and a 1.58 WHIP in games played throughout 82 2/3 innings pitched for the Miami Marlins in 2024.
After struggling across his debut with Miami last season, Muñoz was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals in Nov. 2024 and hopes to translate his spring training success to the show with St. Louis this year.
The Dominican Republic native posted a 2.57 ERA with a 10-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .160 batting average against and a 0.86 WHIP in seven innings pitched for the Cardinals this spring.
Despite being used as a starting pitcher for the Marlins last year, it seems that the Cardinals plan to use Muñoz somewhere in their floundering bullpen, which ranks 24th with a 4.94 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP in 51 innings.
Sadly for Roycroft, he failed to live up to expectations after living out his dream of being on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster this season. Perhaps spending time with Triple-A Memphis will help the aspiring big-league hurler earn his way back to St. Louis' relief core.
