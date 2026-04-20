Cubs Announcer Couldn't Believe Mets' Decision That Resulted in 11th Straight Loss

The sky is falling in New York as the Mets have now lost 11 consecutive baseball games. A rare sterling start performance from an embattled pitching staff was wasted on Sunday as once again the offense failed to get anything going in a 2-1 extra innings loss to the Cubs.

The Mets failed to push across a run in the top half of the 10th inning which meant they would have to escape a jam in the bottom half in order to keep the contest going. Craig Kimbrel uncorked a wild pitch to move Pete Crow-Armstrong to third base with no one out before getting Dansby Swanson to strike out. Next up was Nico Hoerner with the option to put him on and play for a double play in addition to cutting down the potential game-winning run at the plate.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza opted to go after Hoerner, which was a move that Cubs radio analyst Ron Coomer was not expecting.

"I can't imagine the Mets pitching to Nico Hoerner," Coomer said. "He has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball over the last two years at hitting with runners in scoring position and they're going to pitch to him. I am shocked at this. If he gets a pitch to hit and he beats them, I ... that, heh, oh boy."

And on the first pitch, Hoerner proved his prowess, lofting a game-winning sacrifice fly to right field.

Ron Coomer was spot on as always as Nico Hoerner walked it off for the Cubs! pic.twitter.com/5GWIfKn3A5 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 20, 2026

Hoerner was eighth across baseball in batting average with runners in scoring position last season and is 11th currently this year. He's a classic bat-to-ball guy and Michael Bush, who is hitting .164 on the campaign and was 0-for-4 on Sunday, was on deck. So, yes, it was a perplexing decison.

All that can go wrong has for the Mets. As a result they must try to become just the second MLB team to make the postseason after suffering an 11-game losing streak. Chicago, meanwhile, got right against the slumping visitors and moved to 12-9 on the year. That ties them with Milwaukee at the bottom of an NL Central that features five winning teams.

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