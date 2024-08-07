Chicago Cubs Skipper Gives Concerning Update on All-Star Outfielder
Cody Bellinger has dealt with some injuries throughout the season, which has certainly been part of the reason the Chicago Cubs haven't been able to figure things out. When he's on the field, he's playing at an above-average level, certainly warranting the amount they paid him in the offseason.
His most recent injury was a tough one, as he was hit right in the middle finger of his left hand, which put him on the IL just a few weeks ago. He's returned since and has played well, but he hasn't played the field. According to Craig Counsell, he might not be playing the field for the foreseeable future.
Counsell had the following update on the Cubs star, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.
“He’s still struggling throwing,” Counsell said. “That tells you he’s still feeling it hitting. When he tries to make throws with intent, it’s not very enjoyable. We’re making progress. It’s just going a little slower. You won’t see him in the field this series. This is just (about) time.”
He's struggled a bit offensively since returning from injury, especially throughout the past five games, getting just two hits in that span, but it's tough to blame him, given the situation.
Considering that he's still having an issue throwing the baseball, there's a good chance that it hurts when he's swinging. If he's willing to play through that pain, that just shows how tough of a player he truly is.
However, they also have to be safe with him for multiple reasons. If he's going to be a part of Chicago's future, making sure that he's healthy for 2025 makes the most sense.
The Cubs plan to compete next year, so if they have to sit him down for a little bit, it might be what has to be done.
It hasn't stopped the former MVP, and it doesn't sound like it's going to anytime soon. He told reporters that he felt good enough and said he wanted to make an impact to help the team win.
“I felt like it was good enough,” Bellinger said. “My swing was feeling pretty good going in. You never know until you get live ABs consistently. It was just one of those things where I felt like I could roll and help the team win.”
Hopefully, he'll be back on the field soon. Hand injuries can be tricky, especially with holding a bat and throwing a baseball, but he seems to be progressing pretty well, a promising sign as Chicago's season will likely be determined within the next few weeks in terms of making the postseason.