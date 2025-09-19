Cubs vs Reds Preview (9/19/25): Start Time, Pitchers, TV Channel & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs can’t let up the gas just yet as there is one more piece of the puzzle to claim as they continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
The Cubs already have a playoff berth clinched, but there is the matter of seeing. The Cubs need to win a few more games to clinch the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs, which comes with a home wild card series.
That is important for the Cubs since the wild card playoffs start a couple of days after the regular season ends and it means the Cubs won’t have to travel after spending the final week of the regular season at home. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is still trying to play its way back into the playoff picture, so each game in this series bears importance for the Reds.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
Game Day: Friday, Sept. 19
Game Time: 5:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cincinnati), MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WLW 700 (Reds)
Where: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.29)
The time is coming for the Cubs to set up their playoff rotation and there's little doubt that Imanaga will be their Game 1 starter in a wild card series. He hasn't been at his best in his last seven games, as he is 1-3 with a 3.63 ERA. He has struck out 40 and walked six in 44.2 innings with a 0.85 WHIP.
Even when the left-hander isn't at his best, he keeps the Cubs in the game and that's all you can ask for from the ace of your rotation.
Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.30)
In many ways this has been a breakthrough season for Lodolo. If the campaign ended today his 3.30 ERA would be a career low in a season. He has already set single-season highs in innings (144.2), strikeouts (137) and a season-low in walks with more than 20 starts (26). Batters are hitting just .229 against him and he has a 1.04 WHIP. The Reds have found themselves a solid middle of the rotation left-hander to carry them into next season.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return Sept. 14): Caissie suffered a concussion when he ran into the wall at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker has been sent to Florida to continue work on his injured calf this week.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Scheduled to make a rehab game appearance at Triple-A Iowa this weekend.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
