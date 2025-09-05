Chicago Cubs Game Today (09/05/25): Preview, Probable Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs continue their homestand on Friday as they host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
While the Nationals (56-83) are out of the playoff picture, the Cubs (80-60) are very much in it. After an off day on Thursday, Chicago carries a magic number of 14 to clinch a playoff berth. Chicago holds the lead in the National League Wild Card race over the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets. The NL Central title is likely out of reach. The Cubs are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers (86-55).
The top wild card berth will come with a home playoff series, a good start for a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since Chicago won the 2020 NL Central title in the COVID-shortened season. Chicago also hopes to have outfielder Kyle Tucker back on the field after he left Tuesday’s game with calf tightness.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals
Game Day: Friday, Sept. 5
Game Time: 1:20 p.m. CT / 2:20 p.m. ET
Watch: AppleTV+ (Cubs and Nationals)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 106.7 The Fan, DC 87.7 (Nationals)
Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Javier Assad (1-1, 4.05)
Assad is part of the rotation — at least until Jameson Taillon and Michael Soroka are healthy enough to re-join the rotation. He was on the injured list for most of the season with a left oblique strain.
He’s been solid since he returned, as he has 10 strikeouts and five walks in 20 innings in four starts. He’s avoided giving up home runs — he’s only allowed two — but batters are hitting .289 again him and he has a 1.35 WHIP. Even if he is removed from the rotation, he should be a valuable bullpen piece in the playoffs.
Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (8-10, 5.42)
It’s been a rough run for Irvin, who is in his third season in the Majors. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA in his last seven starts, including 18 strikeouts and 12 walks in 34.2 innings.
He has taken the loss in each of his last three starts, including a loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday in which he went six innings and allowed five hits and four earned runs. He has struck out 102 and walked 53 in 154.1 innings this season. Batters are hitting .269 against him and he has a 1.41 WHIP.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): Taillon will throw a rehab game at Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): The Cubs are determining next steps after his last bullpen on Tuesday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier will pitch a rehab game on Saturday at Iowa.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is ramping up baseball activities in Arizona. The Cubs still believe he can return before the end of the season.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
