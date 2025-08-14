Cubs vs Blue Jays Preview (8/14/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs are preparing to return to Wrigley Field, but not before they wrap up their three-game road series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
The Cubs (67-51) return home for an eight-game home stand that will be compressed in seven days because one of those series includes a doubleheader to make up for a rainout in June.
Chicago will host Pittsburgh for three days starting on Friday, and following that a five-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. That will represent the Cubs’ last chance to put a dent in the Brewers’ growing division lead head-to-head.
The Blue Jays (70-50) are growing their own lead in the American League East as they seek to win their first division title since the 2015 season. Toronto is barreling toward a first or second seed in the AL playoffs which would carry with it a bye through the wild card playoffs and home-field advantage in the divisional round.
Here is the preview for Cubs vs Blue Jays, with probable pitchers, start time, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays
Game Day: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Game Time: 2:07 p.m. CT / 3:07 p.m. ET
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), Sportsnet (Blue Jays)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), SN590, SN APP (Blue Jays)
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
Thursday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Max Scherzer (2-2, 4,21)
The 41-year-old, three-time Cy Young winner is starting to come around after thumb inflammation too the first two months of his season. He said last week that he’s fully healed from the injury and his performance of late is starting to reflect it.
Scherzer is 1-2 in his last three starts, but has gone at least
Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (11-5, 2.45)
Boyd remains a boon to the staff in his first All-Star season. He took a loss in his last start after giving up seven hits and three earned runs in five innings. But, in his last seven starts he is 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA with 39 strikeouts and eight walks in 44 innings. Batters are hitting just .230 against him this season.
Cubs vs Cardinals Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka will play catch when the Cubs return to Wrigley Field, the first step in a potential return to the mound.
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retroactive to July 1, eligible to return): He pitched a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. Per manager Craig Counsell, Taillon’s next start will be with the Cubs, barring any setbacks.
IL, 60-Day IL
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Release Third Baseman One Day After Designating Him For Assignment
Cubs To Place Miguel Amaya On Injured List
Wild Stat Illustrates Why Cubs Have Struggled Recently