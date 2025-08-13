Cubs vs Blue Jays Preview (8/13/25): Time, Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs are looking for a bounce-back victory when they face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
The Cubs (67-51) are still in an offensive funk, as they had just four hits and one run in a 5-1 loss on Tuesday against Toronto and starter Jose Berrios. The Cubs are now 4-6 to start August and losing more ground on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. It’s probably time for Chicago to fully embrace the wild card chase.
The Blue Jays (70-50) are now 39-19 at home, one of the best records in baseball. They’re growing a lead on the Boston Red Sox in the AL East and, at this rate, they could have control of the divisional race by Labor Day.
Here is the preview for Cubs vs Blue Jays, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
Date: August 13, 2025
Time: 7:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), Sportsnet (Blue Jays)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), SN590, SN APP (Blue Jays)
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.85)
Gausman is coming off a victory in his last start against the Colorado Rockies, as he pitched seven innings, allowed three hits, one run and two walks against eight strikeouts. It was his first win in his last three starts. He also had 23 strikeouts in his last three starts.
In his last seven starts, Gausman is just 2-2 with a 3.02 ERA. He has struck out 45 and walked 14 in 41.2 innings. For the season he has 135 strikeouts and 39 walks in 135.2 innings. The Cubs will have a hard time hitting against him as opposing batters have a .214 average. That’s Gausman’s best since 2021 (.210).
Cubs: RHP Cade Horton (6-3, 3.18)
Horton is on a run right now, as the rookie has won each of his last three starts. In that span he’s thrown 17 innings, given up eight hits and no earned runs. He has walked four and struck out 12. He’ll have to navigate a dangerous Blue Jays lineup that has one of the best home records in baseball.
In 79.1 innings he has struck out 59 and walked 25. Batters are hitting .246 against him and he has a 1.22 WHIP. He’ll have to be careful to give up the long ball. He’s allowed seven home runs this season.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka will play catch when the Cubs return to Wrigley Field, the first step in a potential return to the mound.
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retroactive to July 1, eligible to return): He will throw a rehab game for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. Barring a setback, he will return to the Cubs’ rotation in his next start.
IL, 60-Day IL
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
