2024 Taught Us the Chicago Cubs Desperately Need This Upgrade for Their Lineup
The Chicago Cubs had a very disappointing 2024 campaign, as they matched their 2023 win total with 83. The positive momentum built last year was not carried over despite some additions made to the team.
Early on in the season, the bullpen was the culprit for the team’s struggles. But, as things moved along, the pitching staff started to settle down.
By the end of the year, with a totally revamped bullpen, Craig Counsell found reliable arms headlined by his new closer, Porter Hodge. Tyson Miller was also excellent, and Nate Pearson was great after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays.
All three should be part of the long-term plans.
The starting rotation is also in good hands with two legitimate aces in Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele. Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad provide excellent depth behind them, but a replacement for veteran Kyle Hendricks could be needed.
The roller coaster ride of the pitching staff was one of the major storylines for the franchise. But, the biggest thing learned this season, in the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report is, “The Offense Needs A Big Bopper”.
With a pitching staff that figured things out over the summer, missing the playoffs was very disheartening. The offense is to blame, as it was too little too late for some of their main contributors.
“On the whole, though, the Cubs lineup felt like a planet without a center of gravity. The matter of their best hitter was a debatable one, and not the fun kind a la Aaron Judge vs. Juan Soto.
The Cubs must rectify this situation during the winter. If not by signing Soto, then perhaps by going after Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman or Anthony Santander,” Rymer wrote.
It wasn’t a total wash from a hitting perspective in 2024. Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki were both named to the All-MLB Team ballot as top outfielders in the game.
Pete Crow-Armstrong gives the team an elite defensive center fielder, as Counsell could be set in the grass in 2025. Michael Busch was great in his first season as a full-time starter at first base.
Cody Bellinger didn’t replicate the production he had in 2023 but was still an above-average performer despite one really poor month. His future remains up in the air, as he could opt out of his contract and hit free agency again.
While the front office might be hoping that happens, so they can spend elsewhere, losing Bellinger would be a huge blow to a lineup already in need of upgrades.