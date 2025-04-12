4 Starting Pitchers Cubs Need To Target Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have gotten off to a very strong start in the 2025 MLB regular season, currently owning a record of 9-6 and in first place in the National League Central.
Their offense has been excellent so far, with their star offseason acquisition, right fielder Kyle Tucker, living up to expectations. He has performed at an MVP level, setting the tone for his teammates to follow suit.
Unfortunately for the Cubs, for how good the lineup has been, the pitching staff has struggled.
Some of that is beyond the team’s control, as injuries to Javier Assad and Justin Steele are testing what was already limited depth.
If Chicago wants to remain atop the NL Central, they cannot wait too long to find some help on the mound.
Here are four starting pitchers they need to target ahead of the trade deadline.
Nick Martinez
The Cubs have needs all over their pitching staff, as the rotation needs depth and the bullpen has been struggling again out of the gate.
A swingman who can fill either role depending on what is needed most would be an ideal trade target. Martinez, who has made 243 appearances in the Major Leagues with 106 starts would fit the bill.
Since returning to the MLB in 2022 after spending four seasons in Japan, he has been a consistent producer regardless of the role he has filled.
The only thing that may stop Chicago from pursuing him is his contract. He signed the qualifying offer this winter worth $21.5 million. A team that slashed payroll likely will target someone making less money.
Sandy Alcantara
If the Cubs want to be legitimate World Series contenders, it would behoove them to add a legitimate ace to the top of their rotation.
The need for a front-end starter has only been heightened with Justin Steele suffering another injury, leaving Shota Imanaga to hold down the fort on his own. Both of them are left-handed as well, so breaking them up with a righty would make sense.
Alcantara is going to be the hottest name on the rumor mill all season and Chicago needs to make an aggressive push for him.
The fan base deserves an all-in approach with Tucker on the squad this year. With a loaded farm system, they have the assets to build as competitive of a trade offer as anyone to acquire the former Cy Young Award winner.
Cal Quantrill
If the Cubs want to make a deal with the Miami Marlins but determine that Alcantara is too rich for their blood, Quantrill is a nice player to pivot to.
Like Martinez, he has experience as both a starting pitcher and reliever in his MLB career, something the team could specifically be searching for.
Playing out a one-year, $3.5 million deal in 2025, he wouldn’t cost the team very much at all in terms of trade assets. He has recorded a WAR of at least 1.5 in three out of the last four seasons, so he could be a useful trade acquisition piece.
Martin Perez
He may not be an ace, but Perez has a lengthy track record of producing at a nice level during the regular season. Last year with the San Diego Padres, after a tough start with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he had a 1.0 WAR across 10 starts.
In 2022, with the Texas Rangers, he was an All-Star and was part of their World Series-winning team in 2023. That championship experience would be helpful for a Cubs team that is lacking in that area.
This year, Perez is off to a wonderful start with the Chicago White Sox. Through 12.1 innings he has a 0.73 ERA with 13 strikeouts. It feels like a matter of when, not if, he is on the move given the stage of a rebuild they are in.