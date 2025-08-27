5 Biggest Takeaways From The Cubs 2026 Schedule Release
The Chicago Cubs and this fanbase aren't looking past this season.
Now trailing the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by just 5.5 games with just over a month left in the regular season entering play on Aug. 26, nobody is thinking about anything other than how the Cubs can potentially overtake their archrivals and make a deep run in October.
But with that being said, it was interesting to take a look at the 2026 schedule for Chicago that was released by Major League Baseball on Aug. 26, getting the first glance at when and where next year's team will play for the entirety of the season.
Here are the five things that stood out regarding the 2026 schedule.
No International or Gimmick Series
The Cubs began the 2025 campaign facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo for the MLB's "Tokyo Series" on March 18 and 19. While it was a cool experience for everyone -- especially Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki who got to return and play their home country -- it also threw a wrench in the team's preparation.
Not only was their spring training truncated with the first two games of their season coming in the middle of the normal ramp up period, but returning back to the United States where they competed in exhibitions for another half of a month was odd.
Chicago avoids that in 2026, and they avoid anything that could be considered a "gimmick series" like the Field of Dreams game that is returning next year or the MLB Little League Classic that began in 2017.
Again, while those would be great experiences, it can take a team and players out of their normal rhythm, something the creatures of habit that baseball players are like to avoid at all costs.
Soft Open To Schedule
On paper, the Cubs got one of the easier starts across the MLB, with them opening their season at home against the Washington Nationals, a young and talented team that still looks years away from becoming contenders.
Then, their next set also takes place at Wrigley Field against the Los Angeles Angels, an underperforming franchise that is always in flux depending on how their erratic owner operates in any given offseason.
Chicago hits the road for their next two, but they face the Cleveland Guardians -- who are going to have real questions to answer this upcoming winter and could be entering a soft rebuild -- before heading to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Rays in a minor league ballpark.
The Cubs will have to take advantage of those four series to start, because after they face the Pittsburgh Pirates at home for their fifth set of the year. They play the Philadelphia Phillies on the road before returning to face the New York Mets, the Phillies again and then hit the road for matchups against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Longest Road Trip
Chicago doesn't have to wait long for their longest road trip of the season to take place. Because that occurs from May 8-17 when they head out to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers for a three-game set before getting a day off prior to their trip to face the Atlanta Braves.
They then come back to their home city to finish up against the Chicago White Sox, a nine-game and 10-day road trip that is really just six because they face their city rivals. Immediately after they play the White Sox, the Cubs have a stretch of six games at home with a day off between each set.
Long road trips are always circled heading into the season as something where the team needs to buckle down and get a result. And with Chicago getting a break when it comes to their longest one, that is a huge benefit they will gladly take.
On The Road Before All-Star Break
The Cubs will be on the road before the All-Star break, facing off against the Baltimore Orioles from July 7-9 before they have a division matchup against the Cincinnati Reds from July 10-12. That is coming off a home stretch where they face the Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.
While being on the road before the break isn't ideal, Chicago does get a day off between those home sets before getting another off day because they are traveling to face the Orioles. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Cubs will get six games at home, facing off against two AL Central teams in the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.
This is the same exact setup the Cubs had this year, with them losing the first series of their road trip against the Twins before taking two out of three against the New York Yankees. Then at home following the break, they won their set against the Boston Red Sox before losing two out of three against the Kansas City Royals.
Hopefully they can get a much better result in 2026.
Two September Series Against Brewers
Heading into next year, both the Cubs and Brewers are likely going to be viewed as the two favorites in the NL Central regardless of what happens with Kyle Tucker in free agency this upcoming offseason. And based on everyone believing Milwaukee would take a step back this year and them becoming the best team in baseball, that franchise can never be counted out no matter what.
First facing their archrivals at Wrigley Field from Sept. 1-3, Chicago heads to South Florida for three games prior to heading to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for what could be a massive three-game set, getting no days off in between that stretch.
If this season is any indication of what could happen next year, all eyes will be on those two matchups with a potential NL Central crown on the line if both teams are at their best once again.
