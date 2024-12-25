Inside The Cubs

Anonymous Agent Takes Shot at Chicago Cubs Offseason With Sarcastic Comment

While Chicago Cubs fans are excited about what the front office has done so far this offseason, one agent has taken a shot at the franchise.

Nov 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer answers questions from the media during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas
Nov 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer answers questions from the media during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas
No one quite knew what to expect from the Chicago Cubs this winter.

After the 2024 season ended, chairman Tom Ricketts wrote his letter to the fans about wanting to become a contender and doing what it takes to achieve that goal.

While it sounded great, it's also something that has been routinely stated by this ownership group and front office, only for it to fall flat every year since 2020.

But, this time was different.

After the Cubs started out with low-tier moves that bolstered the overall profile of their roster, they eventually made a huge splash by acquiring Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade that brings the superstar outfielder to town for the 2025 campaign.

That was followed up by shipping Cody Bellinger and his contract to the New York Yankees, freeing up more money that can be spent on other areas of the roster if that's the direction they take.

With the extra cash they have available, there's a chance Chicago makes another game-changing move and really kicks this offseason up another notch, but if this is all Jed Hoyer and the front office do heading into next year, the fan base certainly has been fired up.

Not everyone seems to be that excited about what the Cubs have done so far, though.

In fact, one anonymous agent took a shot at the organization, telling Jesse Rogers of ESPN in a sarcastic fashion, "I guess this is the Cubs' version of going all-in."

It's a snarky comment, but it also isn't unfounded in merit.

Chicago is a historic club that is in one of the biggest cities in the country, yet ownership acts like a small-market team that is petrified to go over the luxury tax despite having the financial capability.

This has resulted in the Cubs not living up to expectations ever since they won the World Series in 2016, making the playoffs three out of the eight years since then with just one series win.

For a ballclub like this, it's an indictment that a trade for Tucker is being celebrated in this manner since they should be one of the most aggressive and active teams in the offseason every single winter.

Yet, that's not the reality.

That doesn't mean Chicago fans shouldn't be happy about what has taken place so far, but this should be what is expected of the club every year.

Brad Wakai
