Blockbuster Chicago Cubs Trade Proposal Would Land Ace for Massive Haul
Even after making a trade for Kyle Tucker, it's fair to continue questioning what the Chicago Cubs plan is.
On paper, this is a better team than it was a season ago, but from a talent standpoint, the Cubs still aren't nearly as good as some of the other top ball clubs in the National League.
There are multiple ways for them to improve, but the front office has made it clear they want to improve the pitching staff and bullpen.
For whatever reason, they consider that more important than adding to a lineup that was among the worst in baseball last year.
Pitching is important, and as currently constructed, the hope would be that the lineup could do just enough for the Cubs to score runs while the staff holds it down.
If Chicago makes another move this winter, it's likely to be on the mound. They've been interested in adding a starter, and with a few potentially available on the trade front, they have some options.
Matthew Trueblood of NorthSideBaseball proposed a deal to send Owen Caissie, Ben Brown, and more to the San Diego Padres for Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez.
There are downsides. It would add salary to the Cubs' 2025 payroll and Cease is a free agent after the season. But, the upside is that Cease is a known quantity.
"The Cubs could try to sign him to an extension, of course, but as with Tucker, the chances of that feel slim. With another season similar to the one he just put up in San Diego, he'd be in line for an extremely lucrative free agency, probably topping $200 million in guaranteed money," he wrote.
Cease would be the highlight of this trade, but Suarez has really good stuff.
According to Baseball Savant, he ranked above the 75th percentile in chase%, xERA, xBA, fastball velocity, BB%, pitching run value, and fastball run value.
Cease, however, is one of the top starters in baseball when he's at his best. He'd not only give the Cubs an ace arm, but he's also reliable, throwing in at least 165 2/3 innings in each of the past four campaigns.
One thing that Chicago has to be cautious of here is losing him next winter. Having him and Tucker departing in the same offseason would be a gut punch to the fan base.
However, if they feel confident about re-signing both of them, this trade could be a game-changer for the Cubs.