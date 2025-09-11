Cade Horton Achieves Feat No Other 23-Year-Old Has Since 1914
There isn't enough time or space on the page to express the incredible season that Chicago Cubs' rookie pitcher Cade Horton is having. It has been over a century since baseball has seen a stat line like this from a 23-year-old, and it will be a robbery if he doesn't win Rookie of the Year.
X account nugget chef was the first to point out that in Horton's last 10-starts he has allowed no more than five earned runs. The last pitcher to do this that was in his 23-year-old season was World Champion Dutch Leonard with the Boston Red Sox in 1914.
Cade Horton this Season
Cade Horton has been the saving grace for the Cubs in all aspects. He has been exactly what they needed in the starting rotation which has been a victim to the injured list this season. Horton is not only one of the best rookies in the game, but he has emerged as one of the best starting pitchers period, especially since the All-Star break.
Chicago has needed someone on the defensive side to shine. Matthew Boyd has appeared to take on too much of a work load as they fight to navigate through injuries all over the place (Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Michael Soroka, etc.). They needed someone to compliment both Boyd and Shota Imanaga. Well, he has done far more than that.
Horton is no longer just a compliment, but emerging as a potential game one starter when the postseason rolls around. It would be hard to believe that he wouldn't get that opportunity with how he has looked.
The now 24-year-old (birthday was August 20) continues to drop his ERA. His last seven starts brings his ERA down to 1.24. Since the All-Star break? 0.84. Teams cannot score against him and that is why his opponent's have a total offensive production (OPS) of .431 which is the best for this stat in baseball for a starting pitcher.
In the last month, Horton has the sixth-best ERA in baseball (1.47) and is 4-1 in his five starts. He has the third-lowest whip (0.82) accompanied by a .162 opponent batting average which is tied for fourth in MLB. The team is limiting his pitch count or there is no telling how many more strikeouts the young player would have (30 total in the last month).
There really is no telling where the Cubs would be in the playoff race if not for Horton. They are eight-games ahead in the wild card race and with his latest victory now have a split series with the Atlanta Braves. Horton is the real deal and it will be fun to watch him when October rolls around.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News