Chicago Cubs Rookie Cade Horton Could Be Their Playoff Ace

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton is not only in the running for the NL Rookie of the Year, but he could be pinned as the team's ace in the playoffs come a potential Game 1.

Scott Conrad

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton (22) throws the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton (22) throws the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs haven't seen a rookie starting pitcher do this well since Kerry Wood in 1998. In that season, a tiebreaker was need to determine the NL Wild Card, and it came down to a one-game playoff between the Cubs and the San Francisco Giants.

Chicago won with Steve Trachsel on the mound and the Cubs starting pitcher did not surrender a run. This year, if tasked to do the same thing in a tiebreaker of Game 1 of the opening round, manager Craig Counsell could call upon Cade Horton.

The rookie further extended his case to be pinned as the Cubs' ace. Chicago improved to 82-63 thanks in part to Horton's 10th win on the mound. He allowed just one earned run in 6 and 1/3 innings on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

A strong candidate to win the NL Rookie of the Year, the Cubs' starting pitcher has an ERA of 2.70 this year. Since losing three decisions in a row between June and July, Horton has won seven out of his last eight decisions.

Why Counsell should feel comfortable with Horton in a Game 1?

Aug 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton (22) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The top NL Wild Card would host the runner-up in a best-of-three series, all at one site. The team with the better record hosts all three contests, if necessary. That's a huge advantage to the Cubs who have not been in the playoffs since 2020.

Of the three potential teams that could be in the other NL Wild Card spot, the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Mets, all three were in last year's postseason.

In the 2016 MLB Playoffs, the year that Chicago won the World Series, the Cubs typically had strong starts in each playoff series. In both the NL Division Series and the NL Championship Series, Chicago won Game 1. Veteran Cubs pitcher Jon Lester earned the Game 1 win against the Giants, pitching a shutout in his start.

Horton has shown that he can throw with the same efficiency. In August, the Cubs rookie pitcher had three wins in which he did not give up a run. He had three more starts in July, but Chicago lost one of those games.

Sep 26, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Pending changes to the rotation for the Cubs starting pitchers, Counsell will send Horton to the mound in the opening game of a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 24-year-old Oklahoma City native has done well away from Wrigley Field. Chicago is 7-4 in Horton's 11 starts on the road.

Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

Scott Conrad is a Beat Writer for Chicago Cubs On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He is also a Contributor for the Chicago Sky and Washington Wizards On SI as well as Niner Noise and The View from Avalon on FanSided. Scott grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, primarily Lombard and Naperville, Illinois, and attended Cubs games regularly when he attended Neuqua Valley High School. He graduated from Ball State University with a degree in advertising. His passion to be a sports journalist started in middle school. In 2015 & 2016, Scott was a Correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times covering high school football games. He is also a youth volleyball coach and a two-time published author.

