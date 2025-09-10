Chicago Cubs Rookie Cade Horton Could Be Their Playoff Ace
The Chicago Cubs haven't seen a rookie starting pitcher do this well since Kerry Wood in 1998. In that season, a tiebreaker was need to determine the NL Wild Card, and it came down to a one-game playoff between the Cubs and the San Francisco Giants.
Chicago won with Steve Trachsel on the mound and the Cubs starting pitcher did not surrender a run. This year, if tasked to do the same thing in a tiebreaker of Game 1 of the opening round, manager Craig Counsell could call upon Cade Horton.
The rookie further extended his case to be pinned as the Cubs' ace. Chicago improved to 82-63 thanks in part to Horton's 10th win on the mound. He allowed just one earned run in 6 and 1/3 innings on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.
A strong candidate to win the NL Rookie of the Year, the Cubs' starting pitcher has an ERA of 2.70 this year. Since losing three decisions in a row between June and July, Horton has won seven out of his last eight decisions.
Why Counsell should feel comfortable with Horton in a Game 1?
The top NL Wild Card would host the runner-up in a best-of-three series, all at one site. The team with the better record hosts all three contests, if necessary. That's a huge advantage to the Cubs who have not been in the playoffs since 2020.
Of the three potential teams that could be in the other NL Wild Card spot, the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Mets, all three were in last year's postseason.
In the 2016 MLB Playoffs, the year that Chicago won the World Series, the Cubs typically had strong starts in each playoff series. In both the NL Division Series and the NL Championship Series, Chicago won Game 1. Veteran Cubs pitcher Jon Lester earned the Game 1 win against the Giants, pitching a shutout in his start.
Horton has shown that he can throw with the same efficiency. In August, the Cubs rookie pitcher had three wins in which he did not give up a run. He had three more starts in July, but Chicago lost one of those games.
Pending changes to the rotation for the Cubs starting pitchers, Counsell will send Horton to the mound in the opening game of a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 24-year-old Oklahoma City native has done well away from Wrigley Field. Chicago is 7-4 in Horton's 11 starts on the road.
