Chicago Cubs Add Another Catcher With Signing of Veteran Carlos Perez
Coming into the offseason, the Chicago Cubs knew they would have to upgrade their catcher position after Miguel Amaya didn't quite provide the offensive output they were looking for and Yan Gomes performed so poorly they had to release him.
Once the 2024 campaign ended, it was reported that addressing this need was their No. 1 priority, and it didn't take long for the front office to check that off their to-do list.
The Cubs traded for Matt Thaiss, sending cash considerations to the Los Angeles Angels to bring in the steady backstop.
Chicago didn't stop there, though, signing veteran Carson Kelly to a deal that gives them some real depth in case of injuries or poor performance. Because Thaiss still has an option remaining, the thought is Kelly will actually be the Opening Day backup if he plays well in Spring Training.
Having those three catchers in place certainly makes the depth chart much healthier than it was last year, and with the front office seemingly turning their attention to adding more pitching, it seemed like they were content with that outlook.
However, according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors, the Cubs have brought in another catcher, signing Carlos Perez to a minor league deal.
The 34-year-old did not appear in a Major League game last season after spending the entirety of the campaign in the minors with the Athletics.
Prior to that, he had MLB stints with the Athletics, Angels, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers, accumulating a slash line of .218/.265/.327 across 278 games over parts of five years.
Perez likely won't factor into the Major League team in Chicago barring a huge rash of injuries or massive struggles, but he is another veteran option they have brought into the mix.